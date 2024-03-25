Sleaford screening of the new documentary film Six Inches of Soil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sleaford Climate Action Network is hosting a screening of the eagerly anticipated documentary film, Six Inches of Soil, on 12th April at 7.15pm. The film tells the inspiring story of young British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food - to heal the soil, our health and provide for local communities. The screening will take place at the Catholic Church Hall, 27 Jermyn Street, Sleaford, NG34 7RU. Refreshments will be available, and a Q & A Discussion will be held after the Film.

Admission to the Screening is Free, book your place on Eventbrite, Six Inches of Soil

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets can also be obtained by calling 07962360581. Donations to help cover costs will be welcome.

Six Inches of Soil follows three new farmers on the first year of their regenerative journey - Anna Jackson, a Lincolnshire 11th generation arable and sheep farmer; Adrienne Gordon, a Cambridgeshire small-scale vegetable farmer; and Ben Thomas, who rears pasture fed beef cattle in Cornwall. As the trio strive to adopt regenerative practices and create viable businesses, they meet seasoned mentors who help them on their journey. They’re joined by other experts providing wisdom and solutions from a growing movement of people who are dedicated to changing the trajectory for food, farming and the planet.

Tim from Sleaford Climate Action Network says, “We’re excited to host this screening and to share the positive messages in the film to help shift UK food and farming towards more regenerative, agroecological practices for a more resilient system. We’re excited for the event and can’t wait to see the ideas and thoughts that come from the meaningful discussions that will follow the screening.”

Claire Mackenzie, Six Inches of Soil Producer adds, “Community screenings are a hugely important part of our impact campaign. We’re so excited that Sleaford Climate Action Network are hosting this event, it’s really important that people have discussions at a local level to find ways to move forward to create profitable food systems that benefit the community whilst looking after our soil and the environment in the best possible way.”

About Six Inches of Soil:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six Inches of Soil is the first full-length campaigning documentary feature film that tells the untold story of the UK's regenerative and agroecology movement and its benefits to soil. It has been produced with an independent team including, Director Colin Ramsay, Founder and Director of DragonLight Films and Freelance Producer Claire Mackenzie. During the post-production process, Claire and Colin set up Springtail Productions to further develop the impact of the film. The first global screening was at COP28 and UK screening at ORFC 2024.