Sleaford U3A Open Day - Saturday 7th June

Town Crier, John Griffiths, will be opening Sleaford U3A’s celebratory 25th Anniversary Open Day on Saturday 7th June 2025. He will be proclaiming the event’s commencement outside The Source, Southgate at 11:00 and afterwards will be inside viewing examples of the many different activities that u3a offers its members

The purpose of the Open Day, which will run from 11:00 to 14:00, is to attract retired people and folk who may no longer work full-time and would like to expand their interests, perhaps become more active and make new friends. Last year’s event was a great success.

Membership is not just for Sleaford residents, the town’s surrounding villages are well catered for too. Some thirty different interest groups are on offer, something for everyone in fact. There’s badminton, for instance, or fun quizzes. Gardening is popular as is British History. There is a monthly lunch club and a wine appreciation group. Walking in the countryside attracts a lot of members, whilst others prefer the reading groups, or enjoy French, German and Spanish conversation.

Membership is just £12.00 annually and comes with a variety of discounts and savings offered locally to our Groups and individuals. Travel and holiday discounts are also offered to members through the national u3a organisation.

Check out our website: www.sleafordu3a.org to see the full list of activities, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, attend the Open Day at The Source, Southgate, Sleaford on Saturday 7th June between 11:00 - 14:00.

Enquiries: Jackie Beadsmoore

Tel: 07568 701 566.