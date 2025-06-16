Sleaford's Poet Laureate brings show to town
Performances include a range of poetry forms so something for everyone to enjoy. Think of amusing, a pet, a happy moment, nature, loss, angst, grief, sport, love, Dementia, light and darkness - these authentic poets share it all!
This lively, inspiring Show is held at The New Chapel Tea Rooms and Venue, Greylees, Sleaford - a stunning, refurbished chapel with a large, golden bar. 'The building itself is poetical', says Julie. 'With contemporary performers, it's a heavenly match!' There will be laughter, inspiration, a wipe of an eye.. There will be entertainment not to be missed! And there's an Open Mic, too, after the mid way interval!