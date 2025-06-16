Sleaford's Poet Laureate brings show to town

The poster with details!

This Friday evening, 20th June, a new and exciting charity fundraising event takes place! The Sleaford Poetry Show will showcase all things poetry, hosted by Julie Street, Sleaford's Poet Laureate.

Performances include a range of poetry forms so something for everyone to enjoy. Think of amusing, a pet, a happy moment, nature, loss, angst, grief, sport, love, Dementia, light and darkness - these authentic poets share it all!

This lively, inspiring Show is held at The New Chapel Tea Rooms and Venue, Greylees, Sleaford - a stunning, refurbished chapel with a large, golden bar. 'The building itself is poetical', says Julie. 'With contemporary performers, it's a heavenly match!' There will be laughter, inspiration, a wipe of an eye.. There will be entertainment not to be missed! And there's an Open Mic, too, after the mid way interval!

The event will raise funds for the new Mayor's chosen charities - Mosaic Youth Hub, and Sleaford Cats Protection. Tickets, £7.00 can be purchased in person from the Town Council offices, or online via the New Chapel's website. The poster gives helpful details.