Makers, crafters, bakers and other small local businesses are invited to take up a stall for free at an outdoor Shop Small Market soon in Heckington.

The Shop Small Market is being organised by North Kesteven District Council in celebration of Small Business Saturday, a national day which encourages people to visit the shops around them.

The market will take place on Saturday 2 December at Heckington Village Green, 9am until 12pm. It’s funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, via North Kesteven District Council’s events programme.

Pitches at the Shop Small Market will be free of charge and offer the perfect opportunity for any local business in and around the Heckington area which is starting up without a physical storefront or wanting to attract new customers. Business further afield will be welcome also, but priority will be given to those locally to begin with.

To apply for a pitch, businesses will need to provide evidence of their Public Liability Insurance and any food or drink licenses if applicable. There will be stalls provided but you can also bring your own gazebo or trailer. Businesses will need to state their requirements when applying.

Small Business Saturday highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and ensure their spends help boost the local economy.

North Kesteven District Council Economic Development Manager Alan Gray said: “This one-off Shop Small Market is a great chance for small businesses to attend an in-person event for free and grow their presence. I would encourage any interested businesses in the area to apply for a pitch.

“The event will also be a fantastic opportunity to start your Christmas shopping, whether you visit Heckington and the surrounding villages regularly or are keen to discover what’s there.

“There’s a whole range of businesses which help make our local economy so vibrant and varied, and Small Business Saturday is also a chance to support those smaller shops and businesses wherever you are and even seek out some which don’t always have a physical presence.”

There are limited spaces available for businesses at the Shop Small Market. Interested businesses should email [email protected] to apply and include the following:

• Name and type of business

• Business address

• A copy of your Public Liability Insurance

• Catering/licensing certificates (if applicable)

More information can be found here: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/have-your-say/uk-shared-prosperity-fund/events-programme/shop-small-market

There is also Small Business Saturday bunting available for display in shopfronts across North Kesteven. If you are interested, contact [email protected] with your business name and address.

Are you thinking of holding an event which can help build pride of place in North Kesteven? If so, there may be event funding available for you through the District Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the Council is encouraging anyone interested to apply for this.