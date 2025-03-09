Sofia Sacco bringing Shostakovich to Boston

Pianist Sofia Sacco will play at Boston Grammar School next Tuesday, including in her programme six of the Preludes and Fugues written by Dmitri Shostakovich in the early 1950s, probably the first time they will have been heard at a concert in the town.

Composed for, dedicated to and premiered by Tatiana Nikolayeva in Leningrad in December 1952, they are considered to be one of the modern masterpieces for keyboard, and Sofia has recently recorded the whole set of 24 to be released as a CD later this year.

Born in Padua, Sofia started playing the piano at 6, moving to the UK in 2019 to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has played extensively throughout Europe and Asia in both chamber and orchestral settings.

Sofia’s wide-ranging programme on the night also includes pieces by Clementi, Couperin, J.S. Bach and Respighi in a concert that completes the current season sponsored by Boston Concert Club.

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 18 March starting at 7.30 p.m. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. There will be a raffle and refreshments at the interval.

Tickets are £12, available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257. FREE admission for students and accompanied children.