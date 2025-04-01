Spalding Flower Parade and Music weekend

A float from the 2024 parade

The 2025 Spalding Flower Parade is just under six weeks away, and excitement is building! This year’s event kicks off on the evening of Friday, May 9th, with a special tribute music weekend.

At 7pm, Abba Orbit will take the stage, performing all the classic hits from the iconic Swedish group. At 9pm, get ready for The House of Fun with Badness, the UK’s top Madness tribute band. Best of all, entry is free, though donations are encouraged. There will be a variety of food vendors, a licensed bar, and a funfair to keep the festivities going.

The traditional parade starts at 11am on Saturday, May 10th, following the same route as in previous years, with Roman Bank now serving as the main entry and exit road to Springfields Events Centre. Around 50 participants will join the parade, which carries the theme 'Musicals.' The Spalding Flower Parade team will present seven headline floats, generously sponsored by local businesses. The parade will also feature local schools, dance groups, and charities, as well as traditional marching bands to entertain the crowd.

While the parade is underway, visitors to Springfields Events Centre can explore a variety of independent craft stalls, and again indulge in freshly cooked food, and enjoy a licensed bar and funfair. Saturday's headlining musical act is a treat for Taylor Swift fans, as Vicki Earle performs her “It’s Not Taylor” tribute from 3pm. In addition to the parade and onsite attractions, a thrilling flypast by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of The Lancaster is also planned in the afternoon. And don’t forget, entry to the venue on Saturday is again completely free, with donations always appreciated.

For visitors travelling into Spalding, a park and ride service will be running from the Spalding Rugby Club off the A16 near to Applegreen Service Station, Roythornes Solicitors, Duncan & Toplis and Abbey Print.

These services are provided by Black Cat Travel and Smart Cabs and are chargeable.

Further information can be found at www.spaldingflowerparade.org.uk or on the official Facebook page.