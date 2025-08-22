Special Mind & Body Retreat Day

People are being encouraged to put themselves first and snap-up the opportunity to explore a range of therapies with the power to put them on track for a happier and healthier future – and they can do it all in one day!

Four passionate, qualified therapists are pooling their individual expertise to offer people the chance to experience a high-value day where they can discover the sorts of practices which might help them most.

The Re-Align Retreat Collective is taking place on September 7 and runs from 9am to 4pm at Dunston Village Hall, in Dunston, near Lincoln. It will feature four experiences, two coffee breaks and a delicious homemade plant-based lunch.

The brains behind The Re-Align Retreat Collective are Nicola Eaton-Taylor of Spark Inspiration; Naomi Hardy of Minnitation, sound bath specialist Peter Ison and Mark Bigger of NHTKD (North Hykeham Taekwondo).

(l-r) Mark Bigger, Naomi Hardy, Nicola Eaton-Taylor and Peter Ison

They will showcase and demonstrate their work and give participants the chance to learn how they make a difference to others.

After a welcome circle, the morning will get underway with yoga sessions with Naomi Hardy, followed by Yoga Nidra with Nicola Eaton-Taylor

Yoga and meditation teacher Naomi Hardy, of Minnitation, is excited about opening the retreat with her session focusing on Hatha Flow yoga.

Naomi loves creating space for people and encouraging them to grow into the person their soul is guiding them to become. She gets a real buzz out of seeing people go home with a smile on their faces because they have done something for themselves.

“That has come about because they have simply shown-up for themselves, moved their bodies in ways which have made then feel good and also taken the time to reflect on what their mind and body needs most in that moment,” she said.

Nicola, a holistic therapist and Master Coach of Neurolinguistic Programming said: “Together, we are keen to help people who may be feeling exhausted, overwhelmed and disconnected with the way their lives are going.

"Our special day will give them the chance to release problems like chronic stress, realign themselves and feel calmer and in control.

“My Yoga Nidra, “yogic sleep” session is designed to guide people from a state of burnout to one of profound restoration.

"It addresses the core problems of being overworked, by offering people a version of themselves that is not just surviving, but present, centred and able to navigate life’s demands from a place of inner strength.”

It is well-known that the consequences of failing to make time for yourself, continuously feeds a “draining” cycle. Nicola explained that Yoga Nidra induces deep relaxation whilst participants remain consciously aware – which can help people to reclaim their wellbeing.

The lunch will certainly give participants plenty to talk about, but there are also more good things to enjoy!

Personal trainer and martial arts coach Mark Bigger kicks off the afternoon’s action by sharing his determination to help people to live, longer, healthier lives.

“I shall be encouraging participants to focus on extending their health spans by concentrating on using a balance of physical training, good nutrition and mental wellbeing.

“My goal is to empower others to build strength, confidence and resilience at every stage of their lives.” said Mark.

Finally, holistic therapist and wellbeing facilitator Peter Ison will be sharing his own take on helping to find calm, clarity and reconnection in the midst of today’s life challenges.

Peter who uses a blend of practices to help people, will be encouraging to participants to enjoy the benefits of a sound bath, before the event finishes with the closing circle.

Pete said, “If you struggle to ‘switch off, this is for you. If you struggle with sleep, this is for you. If you’d like to be part of a beautiful community of like-minded people, this is for you”

Anyone who books a place at the Mind & Body Retreat Day should take along a cushion, yoga mat and blanket.

This event costs £88 per person. Places can be booked via: https://peterison.setmore.com/classes/7898f55c-2900-4367-866c-a520d07fb6ef