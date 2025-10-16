Spooktacular fun at Sleaford Pumpkin Fest

Walkabout entertainment Trick and Treat.

Get ready for plenty of spooktacular fun when Sleaford Pumpkin Fest takes place in the Market Place on Saturday, October 25.

North Kesteven District Council’s family-friendly Halloween celebration will run from 11am to 4pm, so dress up, bring the family, and enjoy a day full of autumnal fun and excitement.

The fa-boo-lous fun will include a magical Pumpkin Patch, from which visitors can collect one of 200 free pumpkins.

Pumpkin carving stencils can be crafted at the event to take home with a free pumpkin, helping you to make a masterpiece.

The live pumpkin carving demonstration will be done by Simon McMinnis.

People are being encouraged to send in a photo of their carved creation, by email or by post, featuring a postcard collected from the event, to be in with a chance to win a local hamper filled with goodies. Full details for how to enter will be on the postcard and people need to send their entries to [email protected] before the closing date of November 8, 2025.

Sleaford Pumpkin Fest will also include walkabout entertainment, free face painting and craft activities, Morris dancing performances, and a mesmerising live pumpkin carving demonstration.

The live pumpkin carving demonstration will be done by Simon McMinnis, who will be crafting a unique design inspired by the Sleaford Wyvern. The Sleaford Wyvern is a mythical dragon-like creature with two legs, two wings and a pointed tail.

That’s not all – visitors will also have the chance to meet the Sleaford Wyvern in person.

There will be free craft activities to do at Sleaford Pumpkin Fest.

The striking inflatable installation will be on show and draws inspiration from local heritage, including the wyvern sculpture in Monument Gardens, and a small red wyvern perched on a rooftop overlooking Southgate.

You can snap a selfie with the Sleaford Wyvern too and take part in naming it by submitting your suggestion at the event, which could become part of its story.

The silly pair of spooks – ‘Trick and Treat’ – will perform comedic tricks at the event, with their ‘wonderful wagon of weirdness’. Children can enjoy free face painting and transform into their favourite spooky character, while Morris dancing performances will bring a lively atmosphere to the event with music and rhythmic bells and sticks.

You can also visit the craft tent for spider web crafts and pumpkin stencils. To add to the fun, there will also be games such as Giant Jenga, noughts and crosses, and a spooky version of hoopla.

While at the festival you can also speak to us and find out more about the upcoming food waste collection service, which will roll out in March 2026.

Led by Sleaford Little Theatre, the town’s first Ghost Walk is taking place this Halloween on Friday, October 31 and is currently sold out.

Keep an eye on the Council’s social media channels or follow @heartoflincs for event updates

This event has been funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.