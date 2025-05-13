Springfields Home & Garden event to host expert gardening demonstrations

Springfields Designer Outlet in bloom

Springfields Designer Outlet, Spalding is inviting customers to its annual Home & Garden Event, now on in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate the best of indoors and out until Sunday 18th May 2025, with expert demonstrations as well as product inspiration and exclusive offers. Be inspired for new ways to upgrade your home decor and ways to improve your garden.

Learn from the best with free expert gardening demonstrations and talks from Springfields Home & Garden Centre on Saturday 17th May - no booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each 20 minute session will provide fun and educational insights into horticulture that can be useful at home. Visitors can learn about the benefits of herbs and how you can grow your own, how to create a hanging basket like the beautiful arrangements found at Springfields, plus learn how to craft a handtied bouquet, the perfect gift for weddings and celebrations.

A Festival Gardens display at Springfields

Sessions include:

11am - Herb Planting

1pm - Plant the perfect hanging basket

3pm - How to create a perfect handtied bouquet

The demonstrations take place directly outside the Home & Garden Centre entrance on North Avenue at Springfields Designer Outlet. No booking is required and the demonstrations are completely free to watch.

Customers can also benefit from exclusive limited time offers from a selection of top brands during the event with up to 60% off RRP. Fulfil all your garden bulb, flower and accessory requirements at Blue Diamond's Home & Garden Centre. Be inspired to cook at ProCook and Denby, discover homely gifts and decor from Gift Company, Julian Charles Home and Hallmark, plus fragrant essentials that make an impression from M&S Outlet, Molton Brown and OSPREY LONDON.

A representation of products and demonstrations during the event

Amateur gardeners can also be inspired by a visit to Springfields Festival Gardens, Lincolnshire’s latest RHS partner garden with free entry, during the Home & Garden event. Covering a vast 15 acres, discover beautiful tulips, celebrity gardens and an abundance of wonderful colours throughout the beautifully curated landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festival Gardens are also overlooked by The Parlour Restaurant, which will be serving delicious British meals, drinks and opulent afternoon teas.

For full details of the Home & Garden event visit: www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk/homeandgarden.