Springfields Home & Garden event to host expert gardening demonstrations

By Adam Whittaker
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 16:28 BST
Springfields Designer Outlet in bloom
Springfields Designer Outlet in bloom
Springfields Designer Outlet, Spalding is inviting customers to its annual Home & Garden Event, now on in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Celebrate the best of indoors and out until Sunday 18th May 2025, with expert demonstrations as well as product inspiration and exclusive offers. Be inspired for new ways to upgrade your home decor and ways to improve your garden.

Learn from the best with free expert gardening demonstrations and talks from Springfields Home & Garden Centre on Saturday 17th May - no booking required.

Each 20 minute session will provide fun and educational insights into horticulture that can be useful at home. Visitors can learn about the benefits of herbs and how you can grow your own, how to create a hanging basket like the beautiful arrangements found at Springfields, plus learn how to craft a handtied bouquet, the perfect gift for weddings and celebrations.

A Festival Gardens display at Springfields
A Festival Gardens display at Springfields

Sessions include:

  • 11am - Herb Planting
  • 1pm - Plant the perfect hanging basket
  • 3pm - How to create a perfect handtied bouquet

The demonstrations take place directly outside the Home & Garden Centre entrance on North Avenue at Springfields Designer Outlet. No booking is required and the demonstrations are completely free to watch.

Customers can also benefit from exclusive limited time offers from a selection of top brands during the event with up to 60% off RRP. Fulfil all your garden bulb, flower and accessory requirements at Blue Diamond's Home & Garden Centre. Be inspired to cook at ProCook and Denby, discover homely gifts and decor from Gift Company, Julian Charles Home and Hallmark, plus fragrant essentials that make an impression from M&S Outlet, Molton Brown and OSPREY LONDON.

A representation of products and demonstrations during the event
A representation of products and demonstrations during the event

Amateur gardeners can also be inspired by a visit to Springfields Festival Gardens, Lincolnshire’s latest RHS partner garden with free entry, during the Home & Garden event. Covering a vast 15 acres, discover beautiful tulips, celebrity gardens and an abundance of wonderful colours throughout the beautifully curated landscape.

The Festival Gardens are also overlooked by The Parlour Restaurant, which will be serving delicious British meals, drinks and opulent afternoon teas.

For full details of the Home & Garden event visit: www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk/homeandgarden.

