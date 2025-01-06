St Barnabas launch Firewalk 2025

Looking for an exhilarating challenge to kick off 2025? Fire Walk for St Barnabas is back on 15th March 2025 at William Farr C of E School, offering the chance to test limits by walking barefoot across embers heated to 600°C.

It’s an adrenaline-fueled experience guided by experts from UK Fire Walk to ensure people are ready to conquer the coals.

Sign up for £30 and fundraise £100 or pay £130 to secure a spot without fundraising.

So, why not make 2025 the year to step out of your comfort zone? Sign up today for this unique, adrenaline-charged event and take on the ultimate challenge!

https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/firewalk-2025/

