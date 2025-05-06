St Barnabas Open Gardens this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Barnabas Hospice are excited to share that they have six Open Garden events happening around the county this summer. All money raised will support St Barnabas Hospice, the leading charity in Lincolnshire providing free palliative and end-of-life care to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. They support more than 12,000 across the county each year.

These events will be supported by the St Barnabas Community Fundraisers and fundraising volunteers. Entry prices will vary depending on location. Refreshments will be available to buy at each garden, with lots of delicious homemade cake on offer.

Sunday 18 May – Mill Cottage Gardens, 2 Mill Cottage, Barkwith Road, South Willingham LN8 6NN. 11am – 4pm.

Sunday 8 June – Barrowby Road Trail, Grantham NG31 8AF. Three gardens open at 74, 112, 132. 12pm – 4pm. No dogs. Entry price will be for all three gardens.

Sunday 15 June – Tinsley Farm, Ashfield, Branston LN4 1NS. 11am – 3pm.

Sunday 13 July – 20 High Street, Moulton PE12 6QB. 11am – 4pm. No dogs. Plant stall, crafts and a raffle.

Sunday 20 July – The Old Vicarage, Low Road, Holbeach Hurn PE12 8JN. 1pm – 5pm.

Sunday 14 September - Aubourn Hall Gardens, Harmston Road LN5 9DZ. 11am – 4pm.

If you would like to open your own garden or want more information about the Open Garden scheme, please do get in touch with the Fundraising department, who will be able to support you with the next steps and provide you with lots of guidance for the event. Email [email protected] or visit stbarnabashospice.co.uk/opengardens