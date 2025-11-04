Stack Lincoln gets into the Christmas spirit

Christmas at STACK Lincoln

LIVE entertainment and food and drink are on the menu as STACK Lincoln prepares for a bumper festive season.

The leisure venue has unveiled a whole host of party nights running through November and December which will help families, friends and work colleagues get in the mood for celebrating.

Groups can benefit from a package which costs £21.95 per person which includes a food voucher which can be used at any of STACK’s many street vendors.

Attendees can choose from Greek food at Acropolis, Asian favourites at Bao Down, Holy Duck, Oh La La fried chicken, The Cheesy Pig or Zza Pizzeria and will also receive a drink voucher and a reserved bench for the group for the night.

Festive fun at STACK Lincoln

The fun kicks off on Friday 21 November with rock and pop group, The Detail, playing favourite party hits, the first of two festive performances by the popular band, who will also be at STACK Lincoln on 19 December.

On November 22 it will be time for visitors to lay on a show of their own, thanks to the return of the much-loved Kroud Karaoke.

The opportunity to sing – and dance – along is one not to be missed, with the good news that Kroud Karaoke will also be taking to the stage for a second time on Saturday 20 December.

Lincolnshire’s premier party band, Stolen Fridays will be on the entertainment on 28 November, while on 29 November visitors can enjoy the music of one of the most iconic bands of all time, courtesy of Abba Fabulous.

The following Friday Indie quartet, Crossfire, will headline, playing a set packed with singalong anthems and dance floor fillers.

STACK Lincoln will be turning back the clock on 6 December with So80s, a stage show featuring all the best bangers from that great era.

On Thursday 11 December the night features party band King of Queens, while the following evening The Houndcats will be featuring the rock and roll greats of the 50s and 60s.

Lovers of skiffle and country will want to mark 13 December in their diaries, when Cap’n Rasty’s Skiffle City Rockers will be performing, followed by Wild Blue Heart the following night, with the best party hits of the past 30 years.

Groups of eight or more can book a bench in advance to guarantee their seats for the entire night, although walk-ins will also be welcomed

Weekend entertainment begins at 8pm, with benches bookable from 6pm. Tables will be decorated with balloons and Christmas crackers, with an appearance by a number of seasonal characters to add to the party atmosphere.

