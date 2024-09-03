Stamford Connections Club launches to unite local business leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new business networking event, Stamford Connections Club, is set to launch on Wednesday, 9th October at the William Cecil Hotel. The event aims to provide local business leaders with a platform to build professional relationships, establish strategic partnerships, and grow their businesses.

The Your Business Matters brand, founded by Barbara Hodgson, already hosts a number of established events across Leicestershire, Northants, Beds, and Bucks. The Stamford Connections Club will be hosted by local business owner Emma Watson from Specky & Ginge Marketing Agency.

The event will start at 11:45 am with informal networking, followed by three rounds of table networking, a guest speaker, and lunch. Attendees will also have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings, making it a great way to create new partnerships and business relationships.

“Our focus is on fostering meaningful connections in a professional yet relaxed environment,” says Hodgson. “We’re passionate about helping members build relationships that lead to real business growth.”

Connections Club Networking Events

Stamford Connections Club is designed to be both structured and relaxed, offering an affordable alternative to other business networking events. Hodgson’s personal approach, where she takes the time to get to know everyone, ensures that each member feels valued and supported.

The event is expected to attract a range of business leaders, including CEOs, founders, and other key decision-makers. Stamford Connections Club is actively seeking professionals from various sectors, including accountants, HR specialists, tech and IT experts, solicitors, and marketing professionals. Membership numbers are limited and carefully curated to maintain a diverse and effective networking environment.

Stamford Connections Club will meet monthly and is open to any business leaders interested in expanding their networks in a supportive setting.

For more information or to register for the upcoming launch, please visit www.yourbusinessmatters.co or email [email protected].