Stars in Your Eyes fundraiser at OSJCT Skirbeck Court care home

Join a Stars in Your Eyes-style fundraising event at Skirbeck Court care home, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), on Spilsby Road, Boston on February 26.

This fun-filled day will feature lip-sync performances from the care team who are raising funds for specialist music headsets, which will allow residents to enjoy music from their favourite era at sociable, silent dementia-friendly silent disco events. By lip-syncing, Home Manager, Anna Lewkowicz will be able to achieve her sponsored silence challenge.

The fundraising event will feature performances by lookalikes of the Spice Girls, Amy Winehouse, and Bruce Springsteen, all lip-syncing to popular songs.

Show performances will take place at 11am and 2pm, with refreshments and cakes available throughout the day. The event is free to attend. Donations can be made on the day or in advance via Skirbeck Court Sponsored Silence - JustGiving.

Home Manager Anna Lewkowicz said: “This will be a wonderful event for a fantastic cause. Some of our residents live with dementia, and music is a great way to help them reminisce over happy memories. The headsets we are raising funds for will play music from each resident’s favourite era and will be a hugely beneficial addition to the care we provide.”

For information contact the OSJCT Skirbeck Court on 01205 361 444 or email [email protected].