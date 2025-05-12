State of Mind through to the National Music for Youth Festival in Birmingham
After a successful show at the Lincolnshire regional competition in Boston this March, the band are one of eight groups of young musicians between the ages of 14-25, to have been chosen from thousands of entries from all across the country.
The lads will play at Birmingham Symphony Hall on a stage for emerging music creators in front of music industry professionals, with now a 1 in 8 chance of being selected to play at the Royal Albert Hall this November. This is a huge achievement for the group and follows their recent success with single Don't Try & Change Me on BBC Introducing East Midlands and BBC Orbit.
Tickets are available for the event on Friday 11th July 7.30pm - 9.30pm via the Music for Youth website. Full details can be found on State of Mind's social media pages.