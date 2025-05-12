State of Mind through to the National Music for Youth Festival in Birmingham

By Tom Davies
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 21:25 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:28 BST
Jack, Tom, Harry and Willplaceholder image
Market Rasen rock band, State of Mind, have been selected for the Next Wave Showcase stage at the National Music for Youth Festival this July.

After a successful show at the Lincolnshire regional competition in Boston this March, the band are one of eight groups of young musicians between the ages of 14-25, to have been chosen from thousands of entries from all across the country.

The lads will play at Birmingham Symphony Hall on a stage for emerging music creators in front of music industry professionals, with now a 1 in 8 chance of being selected to play at the Royal Albert Hall this November. This is a huge achievement for the group and follows their recent success with single Don't Try & Change Me on BBC Introducing East Midlands and BBC Orbit.

Tickets are available for the event on Friday 11th July 7.30pm - 9.30pm via the Music for Youth website. Full details can be found on State of Mind's social media pages.

