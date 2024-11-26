Step back in time at The Village Church Farm Museum's enchanting Twinkle Night

Imagine a crisp winter's evening, the warmth of a freshly baked mince pie, and the soul-stirring melodies of Christmas performed by Skegness Silver Band.

Now, place yourself amidst the gentle glow of countless twinkling lights, illuminating a scene straight from a traditional Christmas card. This is "Twinkle Night," a festive celebration at The Village Church Farm Museum in Skegness, promising to whisk you away to a gentler, more heartfelt Yuletide.

The Village Church Farm Museum will transform into a haven of festive nostalgia on this magical evening, Saturday 7 December. Our historic farmhouse, adorned with twinkling lights and a show-stopping Christmas tree, will transport visitors to a simpler time. This is not the Christmas of bustling shopping centres and endless online sales but one where the focus is on the joy of togetherness.

Join us for an evening inviting you to pause, savour the moment and embrace the season's spirit. Wander through beautifully decorated heritage buildings that tell the story of Lincolnshire's past, warmed by the gentle flicker of candlelight. Listen as the Skegness Silver Band fills the night with traditional carols and festive favourites, creating a soundtrack of serenity and joy.

Twinkle Night is Coming!

Here, the festive magic continues with:

Warm Mince Pies & Hot Drinks: Enjoy seasonal treats in the welcoming Tea Room, managed with love and care to provide a cosy retreat from the chilly evening air.Craft Stalls & Unique Gifts: Browse local crafts for the perfect present, supporting our community of artisans.Historical Enchantment: Discover the charm of our 18th-century mud and stud cottage or explore the museum's treasured collections.Twinkle Night at The Village Church Farm Museum is more than an event - it's an invitation to celebrate a Christmas filled with meaning, warmth and community spirit. The museum's dedication to preserving the past shines brighter than ever as it brings people together for this special occasion.

Date: Saturday, 7 December 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Location: The Village Church Farm Museum, Church Road South, Skegness, PE25 2HF

Tickets: Entry by donation. Bring your family, invite your friends and step into a festive wonderland that promises to rekindle the joy of Christmases past. Let's create memories that sparkle as brightly as the lights guiding you through Twinkle Night.