Step into a winter wonderland with an exclusive trip to Bressingham Gardens with Adrian Bloom

By Cassie King
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 14:56 BST
Embrace the crisp winter air and treat yourself to a refreshing walk and visit Bressingham Gardens, nestled in the heart of the Norfolk countryside, one of the finest examples of horticultural design in the country, guided by Adrian Bloom.

This February, British Garden Centres is delighted to invite you to the Winter Garden at Bressingham, often considered the jewel in the crown on the site in the Waveney Valley.

Join renowned horticulturist and designer Adrian Bloom, whose father, Alan, founded Bressingham Gardens in 1953, for an exclusive tour. You’ll be guided through this beautifully landscaped space, discovering the secrets behind the Winter Garden's beauty, from the vibrant reds of its cornus and acers to the elegance of its ornamental grasses and statuesque trees.

You will start your day with a warm welcome at Bressingham Garden Centre, enjoying a hot drink and a slice of cake. You then will be taken on an exclusive tour led by Adrian Bloom, gaining a unique insight into the design, seasonal plants and highlights of the Winter Garden.

Step into a winter wonderland with an exclusive trip to Bressingham Gardens with Adrian Bloom

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, you will also receive a complimentary signed copy of Adrian Bloom's "Foggy Bottom," worth £50 and enjoy your own time to explore the wider Bressingham Gardens, including the Steam Museum (an extra admission charge will apply) and Garden Centre.

Tour details

Date: Wednesday 19th February

Time: 10 am meet at Bressingham Garden Centre

Price: £60 per person (including Adrian’s Book, Foggy Bottom – A Garden to Share.)

Book now: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/bressingham-winter-garden-tour/

Tickets must be purchased online and have limited availability.

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “Following on from a successful summer visit to Bressingham, we are delighted to be doing another tour to showcase the unique beauty of the Winter Garden guided by its designer, Adrian Bloom himself. This exclusive tour offers a rare opportunity to explore the garden in its winter form where Adrian will share his expertise in creating and maintaining this year-round garden masterpiece. Don’t miss out and book now!”

