Step into Christmas with a sherry and mince pie with Lincolnshire’s retirement community

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, local people are being invited to a retirement community in Woodhall Spa, where mince pies and sherry will be on the table for all to enjoy.

Taking place on Tuesday December 10, from 2pm till 4pm at McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living development, Hotchkin Gardens in Woodhall Spa, the free event will see homeowners and visitors enjoy festivities and get into the Christmas spirit.

Due to limited spaces, bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Our festive event promises to be a magical occasion that captures the true spirit of a McCarthy Stone Christmas. Our homeowners are especially looking forward to meeting others from the local community to share stories about their retirement and Christmas plans.

“Not only is it a fantastic opportunity to bring people together, but it also gives guests a chance to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle and stylish accommodation on offer at Hotchkin Gardens, where more than 65% of the properties are now sold.”

Created with independence and community at its heart, Hotchkin Gardens is a mix of retirement bungalows and cottages for those over 55. It’s conveniently located in pretty Woodhall Spa with plentiful independent shops, cafes and amenities close by. Each property at Hotchkin Gardens has its own private back garden, with some properties also offering private parking or garages. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while all properties are fitted with advance security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

Purchase prices for a one, two-bedroom and three-bedroom retirement property at Hotchkin Gardens start from £239,950, £349,950 and £464,950 respectively.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation.

McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more information about Retirement Living at Hotchkin Gardens, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/hotchkin-gardens.