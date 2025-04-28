Step into springtime magic with return of Bluebell Woodland Walk at a 19th-century country house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back by popular demand, Harlaxton Manor’s enchanting Bluebell Woodland Walk will return for another year

A Grade I listed Lincolnshire stately home rarely open to the public will be welcoming guests for the return of its popular Bluebell Woodland Walk this May.

Taking place on Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4, the Bluebell Woodland Walk offers the public the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting woods of Harlaxton Manor - one of the nation’s most beautiful and unusual country houses.

Situated within 300 acres of parkland and gardens, guests are invited to enjoy a mesmerising 45-minute walk through the historic estate’s woodlands, taking in the sights as the estate’s greenery transforms into a vibrant sea of purple blooms.

Stunning views for all

With the manor primarily serving as Harlaxton College, the British campus for the American University of Evansville, this event marks a rare opportunity for the public to access the grounds of the architectural hidden gem on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders.

Dr Holly Carter, Dean of Harlaxton College, said: “We are ecstatic to once again invite the public into Harlaxton Manor’s annual Bluebell Woodland Walk. It is a particular favourite of ours in the yearly calendar and I cannot wait to see everyone in attendance.

“The bluebells add such a distinct and beautiful splash of colour to our historic grounds. Here’s hoping the weather can hold out and we can all enjoy this beautiful scenery at the Harlaxton estate.”

Tickets to the Bluebell Woodland Walk must be purchased on the day via the on-site ticket desk, and will cost £6 for adults, £2.50 for children aged between 2 and 16, or £13 for a family ticket covering two adults and up to three children. Children under 2 benefit from free entry.

The iconic bluebells are back!

Guests can also join a guided tour of the grounds’ impressive Walled Garden, which is currently undergoing an extensive renovation. Knowledgeable guides at the manor will show visitors the future vision of this historic garden, at an additional cost of £5 alongside the Bluebell Woodland Walk price. Currently undergoing restoration, it will be transformed and thoroughly reimagined with a new sensory garden, medicinal garden and orchard as well as an educational and community-centric Innovation Hub.

Tickets for this will also be available on the day from the ticket desk.

Due to the nature of the Great British weather, be sure to keep an eye on the Harlaxton Manor website ahead of time to ensure the event is going ahead.

For more information, tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call us on 01476 403000.