Sting to bring world tour to Lincoln

Seventeen-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting is once again shaking things up with his “STING 3.0" World Tour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography including a concert Live at Lincoln Castle on Tuesday June 24.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The "STING 3.0" World Tour launched in Europe this summer and recently kicked off its North American leg to rave reviews:

Sting is to bring world tour to headline Live at Lincoln Castle

“It was the kind of night — world-class performers, and performance, in an intimate space — that gets talked about for years.” (Oakland Press)

“It was the sort of show that connected the broader artistic dots, from the crisply syncopated Police stuff to his jazz-kissed solo excursions, while showcasing the songwriting that runs as the through line to it all.” (Detroit Free Press)

Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting, managed by Martín Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The "STING 3.0" Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" mixed by 4-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton released on September 5 on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

Sting joins award-winning singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, pop sensation Olly Murs, Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds and British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell among the headliners for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with more to be announced.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “Sting is a global icon presenting the most breathtaking live shows. From early work with The Police right through to the present day, Sting’s music is as relevant now as it was almost 50 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted we have secured a date on the STING 3.0 World Tour for Live at Lincoln Castle for what will be an incredible hit-filled night.”

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “Sting is one of our greatest living singer-songwriters and having his concert here puts Lincoln Castle firmly on the global live music map!

“We absolutely cannot wait to welcome Sting to Lincoln, and I’m sure there are thousands of fans across the region and beyond who will be desperate to get tickets to this unique show."