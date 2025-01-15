Storytelling songstress Harriet will celebrate '70s nostalgia at intimate Lincolnshire show next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The acclaimed singer will perform an evening of timeless classics at Boston Blackfriars Arts Centre on St Valentine's Day

Often compared to the legendary Karen Carpenter, storytelling songstress Harriet is set to celebrate ‘70s nostalgia with an evening of timeless classics at Boston Blackfriars Arts Centre on St Valentine's Day (14th February).

This newly-announced show is part of an extensive 2025 UK headline tour and follows a hugely successful 2024 where Harriet completely sold out every live show she played, as well as guesting at three special Christmas shows in London at the invitation of former Pop Idol winner Will Young.

For Harriet, this new UK tour presents an opportunity for personal rediscovery: to dig deep into her record collection and reconnect with the songs that first inspired her to pursue a life in music; “These new UK shows are a celebration of my love of music from the late-Seventies and the songs that have shaped me as an artist and performer. I have been longing to reconnect with my musical roots and ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’, both the album and tour, have given me the opportunity to embrace parts of myself and my sound that I’m excited to share. I hope people discover a sense of comfort and nostalgia and are able to experience again any feelings that they thought had been lost. I think this is something we are all craving right now… to get the feeling again.”

Harriet

Tickets for Harriet's 'Trying To Get The Feeling Again' tour are on-sale now via www.harrietsings.com/tour

Harriet released a new album ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ to great acclaim late last year. The record emerged after Harriet had successfully taken a number of timeless Seventies classics to a new audience, with her social media teasers of ‘Yesterday Once More’, ‘Rainbow Connection’ and ‘Sailing’ attracting 23 million views in recent months, adding to a total of more than 80 million views across all videos. The album also features the original song, ‘Mountain’, co-written with legendary songwriter, John Bettis, who wrote many of The Carpenters’ hits, including Yesterday Once More.

Even as a child, Harriet fell under music’s spell. Despite growing up surrounded by pop music of the ‘90s and ‘00s, she found solace in the voices of Ella Fitzgerald and Barry Manilow, her influences growing to encompass Fleetwood Mac, Carole King and ABBA, supplemented in more recent years by Kacey Musgraves and Stephen Sanchez.

Full of her elegant and exquisitely performed interpretations of classic songs from the likes of The Carpenters, Carole King, Christopher Cross and Bread, ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ speaks to an array of different audiences. For fans who adored the originals at the time, it’s a rush of nostalgia in which Harriet’s soaring vocal gift breathes fresh life into old songs. For fans who perhaps feel like they were born in the wrong era, it offers a crash course in some of the decade’s most storied songs. And, as we’ve seen on social media, some fans are discovering these songs for the very first time via Harriet’s new album and live shows.