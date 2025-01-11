String Quartet coming to Boston this month

Heartwood String Quartet from the RNCM in Manchester

String quartets don’t come to play in Boston very often, so Boston Concert Club are delighted to bring the Heartwood String Quartet from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester to play a concert at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 21 January.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 2020, they won the 2024 RNCM Hirsch Prize and are the 2024-2025 Chamber Studio UK Hans Keller Forum artists. The quartet has been mentored by members of renowned string quartets including the Elias Quartet, the Chilingirian Quartet and the Talich Quartet as well as receiving tuition as part of the European Chamber Music Academy in 2023.

They are fast establishing their reputation, performing for concert societies and chamber music festivals across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 21 January starting at 7.30 p.m. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. There will be a raffle and refreshments at the interval.

Tickets are £12, available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257. FREE admission for students and accompanied children.