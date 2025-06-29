Summer evening of music in Louth

An evening of music and seasonal refreshments are on offer next Wednesday, July 9, when The Phoenix Singers present their annual summer concert.

The concert will be held at Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill, starting at 7pm.

This year, the ladies' choir has chosen to support two local charities - Bob's Brainwaves and Hope for Tomorrow.

Choir chairman Melanie Drewery said: "We ask our members to put forward local good causes to support and this year we just couldn't choose between these two excellent charities, so we decided to support them both.

The Phoenix Singers present their Summer Concert on July 9

"We will be making a presentation to each of them on the night."

Melanie added: "This is our first concert of the year and we have a great selection of music, so come along for an evening's entertainment and some summer refreshments in the interval, all for just £8 a ticket. We hope to see you there."

Tickets are available in advance from any choir member, by message via The Phoenix Singers Facebook page or by calling 07985 526245. Tickets will also be available on the door on the night.