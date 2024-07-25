Summer of fun at Belvoir Castle with new playground trail and Pixie Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are in for a magical surprise this summer with Belvoir Castle’s enchanting woodland adventure playground trail.

Charming characters and hidden secrets await to be discovered in the adventure playground as little explorers will need to search high and low to find magical creatures holding a letter to create a special word.

For extra fun, bonus challenges will be hidden along the way as children's imaginations burst with excitement as they explore the lower decks and crawl spaces of Belvoir Castle Endeavour – a stunning wooden ship at the heart of the playground. Staring out to sea through the portholes, or shivering their timbers on the poop deck, the ship is modelled on the adventures of an ancestor of the Duke of Rutland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also featuring a multi-level castle modelled on Belvoir’s famous tower, children of all ages and abilities can explore a daring giant tube slide, secret climbing wall and hidden tunnels in the bespoke playground.

Summer at Belvoir Castle

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant at Belvoir Castle said: “It will be wonderful watching little explorers have endless fun at our adventure playground, and we can’t wait to see what the children think of our new magical creatures this summer.

“We want to provide families with even more to enjoy at no extra cost so they can have a truly memorable day out together at Belvoir Castle.”

The trail and access to Belvoir’s adventure playground is included in the admission price and will be available every day throughout the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 24th August, the Duchess of Rutland herself will host an exclusive Pixie themed tea party in the castle. Finger sandwiches, jelly, ice cream and juice for the children, and tea and coffee for the grown-ups, as well as decorations in the party room and magical entertainment too for a tea-riffic time for all.

Visitors can also joy 10% off breakfast at Belvoir Bistro and 10% off playground entry every Monday to Thursday throughout the whole summer, when playground tickets are booked at the Bistro.

Sarah Headey, assistant manager of the Belvoir Bistro said: “There’s nothing like a good breakfast to set you up for the day, and we know how important it is to keep children fuelled for their next adventure, which is why we want to provide families with a delicious way to start their day out at Belvoir Castle.”

Located in the stunning Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village, which offers artisan shopping and delicious local food, Belvoir Bistro’s restaurant features locally sourced produce and seasonal favourites, with coffee and cake served all day and woodfired pizzas and takeaway grill also available every weekend, complimented by live music in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also at the Engine Yard, which celebrates the best of British all year round, is a brand-new farm shop, alongside The Duchess Collection featuring a range of homeware and fashion. This retail village is home to pop ups every weekend, featuring unique and independent businesses.

The great outdoors awaits discovery in the grounds of Belvoir Castle, with acres of surrounding parkland, as well as the formal gardens on the castle terrace and into the woodland through the Japanese, Duchess’s and Hermit’s gardens.

There’s also the three-mile Duke’s Walk to explore, allowing visitors to take in all the gardens with stunning views.

To add to a memorable day out, families can discover the historical legacy of one of the country’s finest Regency castles including an impressive collection of antique Chinese wallpapers dating back to the late 1700s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle, Gardens and Playground tickets are £23.40 for an adult ticket, £9 for a child ticket (4-16 years) and £54 for a family ticket (for two adults and three children) when booked in advance. Alternatively, a Gardens and Playground ticket costs £9 for adults, £5.40 for children and £28.80 for a family ticket, also when booked in advance.

Playground only tickets are available with a standard family ticket costing £15. Under 3s and carers go free to all. A £2 car parking charge will apply however visitors can pick up a £2 voucher which is redeemable in all Belvoir outlets.