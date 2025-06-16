Summer Reading Challenge 2025 at Gainsborough Library
This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Gainsborough Library to join the 'Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors' Summer Reading Challenge, discover new books, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and the natural world.
This year’s Challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures, and outdoor adventures.
Gainsborough Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:
- Saturday 5th July 9.00am-1.00pm - Join up and make your own nature Zine.
- Friday 25th July 10.30am-11.30am - Design your own nature canvas bag.
- Friday 1st August 10.30am-11.30am - Sunflower planting and suncatcher crafting.
- Friday 8th August 10.00am-12.00pm-Join Ally Pally Arts and create a Story Explorer Nature Journal.
- Friday 15th August 10.30am-11.30am - Make a fairy garden and decorate pebbles.
- Friday 22nd August 10.30am-11.30am, Make a bug hotel and creeping caterpillar.
- Friday 29th August 10.30am-11.30am-Create a bird picture collage with local artist Heather Streatfield.
- Thursday 11th September 3.45pm-4.30pm - Collect your certificate and meet local children's author Bethany Walker.
Visit Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries to discover all the activities on offer.
Fabiola Nosenzo, library manager at Gainsborough Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun, nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”