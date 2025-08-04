Summer Reading Challenge fun at Gainsborough Library

Nature is nurturing reading at Gainsborough Library as children dig into this year's Summer Reading Challenge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2,000 children across the county have already signed up to take part in the fun challenge at core libraries, which has the theme 'Story Garden', and is free to join.

The challenge is for children to read six library books over the summer holidays - of their own choice - and receive prizes along the way. There are weekly free, fun and crafty activities to take part in too during the school summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekly activities so far at Gainsborough Library include suncatcher crafting and sunflower planting . And there’s still plenty of fun to come! Upcoming activities include: Make a fairy garden – create a magical miniature world and Build a bug hotel – give creepy crawlies a cozy home!

Summer Reading Challenge activities at Gainsborough Library

Library manager Fabiola Nosenzo said: "It is a great way to keep up those reading habits over the summer and have lots of fun along the way. There is still plenty of time to sign up for the challenge, which ends on 6th September. Call in and find out more, we would love to see you."

You can find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge and the free and fun activities at your local library at Lincolnshire Libraries and see more pictures of all the fabulous crafty creation made on Facebook, X and Instagram @Lincslibraries