Sure on this Shining Night spectacular - a summer concert

Louth Choral Society ready for a previous concert in St James' Church.

Louth Choral Society are excited to announce their forthcoming Summer Concert ‘Sure on This Shining Night’. A summer concert of music and words on the Theme of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, on Sunday, 6 July, 7pm at the Methodist Church, Nichol Hill, Louth.

Conducted by Alison Willis, Musical Director to Louth Choral Society, the music will include Songs and Sonnets by George Shearing, words by William Shakespeare and other lovely themed music and verse. David Parker will accompany on piano.

Zero Degrees Chorus Ladies are very pleased to be joining Louth Choral Society's Midsummer Night Concert bringing our A capella style to songs of love and dreams and a touch of chaotic comedy too! We are looking forward to the opportunity of blending our own sprinkling of sparkles onto an evening of contrasting content and styles and hope that the audience will enjoy the experience too.

Tickets are available from Beaumont’s, Bridge Street, Louth and online: ticketsource.co.uk.louthchoral - £12 (including one child free), under 18s £6.