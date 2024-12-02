Synth-Pop icons The Human League announce Lincoln headline show for summer 2025

THE HUMAN LEAGUE

British synth-pop pioneers The Human League will bring their iconic electronic sound to Lincoln next summer for a headline show Live at Lincoln Castle on Friday, June 27.

The BRIT Award-winners will be joined on the night by Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey and Blancmange.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s. Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide.

Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League has sold more than 25 million records worldwide. Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades, including a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982 and three Ivor Novello Award nominations.

The group has inspired new generations of artists, written some of the all-time classic pop songs, had Number 1 singles and albums across the world and yet, as they look to their fifth decade, they remain fiercely independent and true to their roots.

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

NEIL ARTHUR OF BLANCMANGE

A key figure in the 1980s music scene, Tom Bailey helped create Thompson Twins’ catchy blend of pop and electronic sound and played a big part in their success with hits like Hold Me Now and Doctor! Doctor!

Electronic pop band Blancmange are known for their bold and experimental music. Rising from the post-punk era, they combined unique sounds and creative techniques, using tape loops and even kitchen utensils. Breakout hits like Living on the Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don’t Tell Me helped solidify their place in the world of synth-pop.

The Human League join indie heroes James global icon Sting, award-winning singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, pop sensation Olly Murs, Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds and British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell among the headliners for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with one more headliner to be announced.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “The Human League remain one of the most iconic and influential bands to emerge from the 80s. Their pioneering sound and timeless hits still captivate audiences today, just as they did when they first rose to fame. I am thrilled they will be headlining Live at Lincoln Castle next year. This promises to be an incredible night, packed with classics that have defined an era.”

Hayley Toyne, Growth Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “The Human League are a fabulous headline act for what is already a huge line-up at Lincoln Castle for summer 2025.

“Concert-goers bring a significant uplift to the city's visitor economy – and with one in three being ‘music tourists’ who travel for a gig, it’s a great way to encourage new visitors to discover Lincoln and encourage them to enjoy the wider county while they are here.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk