“Tales from the Tower” - The Cottage Museum spring talk
The speaker will be Keith Hanson RVM, former Yeoman Warder of the Tower of London. Previously a soldier of some 30 years, Keith became a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London in 1997. He later gained promotion to become the Chief Exhibitor, primarily responsible for the safety, security and presentation of the Crown Jewels. Also during this time Keith served as a member of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard.
In 2020 Keith was awarded the Royal Victoria Medal for his service to the Crown.
With almost 1,000 years of history within its walls, the talk explores what, why and who, makes the Tower of London so important. It is an overview of all that the Tower has been over the years and promises to be a fascinating afternoon.
Tickets cost £8.50, including refreshments and are available online at www.cottagemuseum.co.uk. They can also be obtained from the Museum Reception during Museum opening hours (Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4.00pm.)
Pre booking is essential.
There will also be a raffle.