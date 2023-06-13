Talk in Sleaford on 'Life in the Falklands Islands - Pre, During and Post the Conflict'

A history of why the Falklands conflict happened and life in 2023 will be the subject of a talk to be held in Sleaford.

Phantoms of 1435 Flight. Photo: Tony Dixon

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will be held on Tuesday June 20 at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford.The talk by society chairman Tony Dixon will explain the reasons for the conflict, the outcome, and what the RAF has done - and is still doing - in the region.

He will also explain the life of the inhabitants of the Islands over the last 40-plus years.

Tony has been stationed in the Islands six or seven times flying both the McDonnell Douglas Phantom and the Panavia Tornado F3 and is still in contact with some of the Islanders.Doors open at 7pm.