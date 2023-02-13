Talk on post war RAF combat aircraft

It will be delivered by renowned aviation consultant Paul Scoddart on the subject of the ‘Procurement of RAF Combat Aircraft 1945-55’.It will be held on Tuesday February 21 at the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.Paul Scoddart was commissioned into the Royal Air Force in 1983 as an aero-systems engineer and served for eight years firstly on the VC-10 and Hawk and finally as directing staff on Initial Officer Training at the RAF College Cranwell.