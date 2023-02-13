Talk on post war RAF combat aircraft

It will be delivered by renowned aviation consultant Paul Scoddart on the subject of the ‘Procurement of RAF Combat Aircraft 1945-55’.It will be held on Tuesday February 21 at the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.Paul Scoddart was commissioned into the Royal Air Force in 1983 as an aero-systems engineer and served for eight years firstly on the VC-10 and Hawk and finally as directing staff on Initial Officer Training at the RAF College Cranwell.
He then worked at Farnborough on a major study into Tornado interdictor successors and then at Boscombe Down as the manager of the Harrier and Sea Harrier flight test programmes.
He now works as an analyst and scientific adviser at RAF Waddington.All visitors are welcome. Doors open at 7pm. Admission to non-members is £2.