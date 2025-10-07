Teen traders cash in as thousands join free summer events at Cornhill Market

More than 2,000 young people enjoyed free activities at Cornhill Market this summer, with teenage entrepreneurs making over £1,600 in a single day at Lincoln’s Teenage Market.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The packed programme of free entertainment attracted families from across the city. Highlights included The Zone — which provided free activities for thousands of children during the summer holidays — and the Lincoln Live music festival, which gave up-and-coming local bands and musicians the chance to perform in the heart of the city.

The most recent event – the Teenage Market on 20th September – was a resounding success, attracting over 20 young traders between the ages of 11 and 18 who collectively made over £1,600 and sold more than 400 products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of the Teenage Market Joe Barratt said the free climbing wall proved a particular hit with children.

Teenage entrepreneurs made over £1,600 in a single day at Lincoln’s Teenage Market.

“It was amazing to see the creative talents of young people from Lincoln and the wider area being showcased in City Square at Cornhill Market as part of our Teenage Market event,” said Joe.

“The feedback from our young traders has been really positive, with many of them commenting on the buzzing atmosphere in the square and the need to deliver more Teenage Market events to help support the development of their small businesses.

“The addition of the climbing wall in the centre of the square and performances throughout the day on our event stage really made it a day to remember. In fact, the event was so successful we’re holding a Christmas Teenage Market in Cornhill Market on 6th December, which is proving hugely popular with 15 stallholders signed up already. We look forward to working with Lincoln City Council, the Cornhill Market and wider stakeholders on this and similar events in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses that have recently joined the Cornhill community are also benefitting from the market’s growing footfall.

More than 2,000 young people enjoyed free activities at Cornhill Market this summer, with one of the highlights being the Lincoln Teenage Market

The market’s newest stallholder Paul Lobley from The Interior Shack said: “I've only been on the market for a short time, but the various events that have been held are clearly having a positive effect. It's great to see the energy and I can certainly see the positives moving forward.”

Twenty-year-old Evie Capps, who opened her business the Spud Stop in July added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our stall and I’m so grateful to our customers and fellow traders for their support.

“We couldn’t afford to be in the city centre if it wasn’t for the market, and the mix of events and fantastic facilities really encourages a community vibe which I know is enjoyed by many from the very young to the very old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Cornhill Market has an exciting programme for October, with a big focus on sustainability. The Guildhall Street Takeover, hosted by Rock Retro Vintage Clothing on 18th October, will bring together local entrepreneurs, independent retailers and forward-thinking organisations to promote sustainability.

More than 2,000 young people enjoyed free activities at at The Zone in City Square this summer.

Stallholders will include:

Rock Retro Vintage Clothing (with same-day alterations)

Back to Mono vinyl records

Forage & Fill

Not Quite North

Adam Ayscough from Rock Retro Vintage Clothing said: “Visitors can expect insightful conversations, practical ideas and real examples of how sustainability drives both positive change and commercial success.

“Whether you’re a business owner, community member, or simply curious about greener practices, this is an opportunity to discover how Lincoln businesses are leading the way towards a thriving, sustainable city.”

Cornhill Market provided free entertainment for thousands of families and young people over the summer. Events included Lincoln Live music festival and the Lincoln Teenage Market which also had a free climbing wall provided by Lincolnshire YMCA.

Cornhill Market is also working closely with the University of Lincoln and Lincoln College to showcase student talent and give their art and graphic design students valuable real-world experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Joshua Wells from City of Lincoln Council praised Cornhill Market’s positive impact on the city.

“Cornhill Market has played a key role in supporting many activities and events this summer,” he explained.

“It’s a place where entrepreneurs can test and grow their ideas with the benefit of a central city location. At the same time, the market provides free entertainment for families and opportunities for young people to engage with the high street as the retailers of the future.

“It’s exactly the kind of safe and inclusive space our city needs – ensuring Lincoln’s city centre remains a lively and welcoming destination for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are now open for young traders to take part in the Christmas Teenage Market on Saturday 6th December. To sign-up please visit www.theteenagemarket.co.uk to create your trader profile and apply to take part.