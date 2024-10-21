Tenors Unlimited at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing their new show “Great Songs Tour” on Saturday 16th November 7.30pm at The Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough with local choir Claxby Community Choir. The new show not only features great songs from opera, but also musical theatre and pop.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic duo – Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour.

Jem says “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”

See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left to right Paul Martin and Jem Sharples Tenors Unlimited

Known as the “Rat Pack of Opera” the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man band’ brings their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

They have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Their wide-ranging repertoire includes popular classics combined with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by the guys themselves. To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour