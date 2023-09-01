The Allure of Treehouse Living and a Visit from Grand Designs for Treetop Hideaways

In the nearby county of Lincolnshire lies a hidden gem where many guests have been visiting to re-kindle their childhood memories whilst unplugging from their daily, busy lives.

Treetop Hideaways of Woodhall Spa has been enticing guests with its magical treehouse experience in a stunning and peaceful setting.

Treetop Hideaways were delighted to be chosen as a filming location for the Ch4 TV production company “Grand Designs”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They chose Treetop Hideaways because of its beautiful, simplistic treehouse design and stunning location. This will be used as an introduction to their new series to set the ethos of the show.

Owl Box - one of Treetop Hideaways' signature treehouses

There’s something enchanted about staying in a treehouse. Perhaps it’s the childhood nostalgia of climbing trees and building forts, or the allure of a secluded and unique experience.

Whatever the reason may be, treehouses have become popular for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

From the moment you climb up the stairs and enter your elevated abode, you feel a sense of detachment from the world below. The natural surroundings, the rustling of leaves, and the gentle sway of the branches all create a calming and peaceful atmosphere, a feeling of being suspended, floating above the woodland floor!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny Caswell, owner of Treetop Hideaways, created these dwellings on a stunning 17 acre piece of woodland with mature oaks, silver birches, pines and amazing 30ft rhododendron bushes. Lakes meander within this woodland with their breathtaking hidden islands.

View of the lakeside.

When guests climb the steps leading up to their treetop hideaway they are greeted with views overlooking the beautiful meandering lake.

There’s the excitement of opening the treehouse doors and seeing nature mirrored inside. The vaulted ceilings with beams resembling a majestic tree, locally handmade décor made from trees on the property, fluffy, grey cushions representing the feathers of the Owl, the emerald green satin imitating the Kingfisher’s plume, the copper baths highlighting the brilliance of the evening sunsets……

If guests are seeking adventure, their private rowing boat anchored to the mooring platform is ready to explore the twists and turns of the lake and the overhanging branches where all sorts of birds and animals hide out. Or maybe relaxing in the sunshine on the terrace with a good book is more their style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After an adventurous or restful afternoon they are usually ready to run a steamy bath with bubbly suds and rose petals in their large, outdoor bath to enjoy bathing alfresco under the night-time sky.

Chill out in the hammock.

If more adventure is called for, the outdoor fire pit is stocked with kindling and logs ready to grill an evening meal or toast marshmallow. Hammocks are there too, suspended amongst the glorious rhododendrons, providing a restful and playful place to be until dinner is served.

After waking up to the dawn chorus, another exciting day awaits. There’s still lots to discover including the walking trails of the 17 acre woodland, riding bikes on the local trails, enjoying a stroll in the historical village of Woodhall Spa, afternoon tea at The Petwood Hotel, sampling delightful local fare in the numerous eateries, browsing unique boutiques, visiting the iconic Tattershall Castle, golf at the world-renowned Hotchkin Course…..

Or simply switch off, relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility high in the treetops and let worries drift away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny’s favourite quote, which sums up the experience she hopes guests will enjoy at Treetop Hideaways, is “Listen and The Earth Sings.”

Bathing afresco.

Jenny’s opened her doors to guests in June 2021. Since then she has welcomed hundreds of guests with overwhelming positive reviews.

She has been nominated, and has been a finalist, for several travel awards.