The Beat return to Lincoln for one of their last shows of the year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yes, THE BEAT are back in town! Now fronted by Ranking Junior, taking over the lead vocal duties since the sad passing of his father Ranking Roger in 2019 and keeping the legacy alive. The Beat are a English band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Their music fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock.
Along with their contemporaries The Specials, The Selecter, and Madness, The Beat became an overnight sensation and one of the most popular and influential bands of the British ska/Two Tone movement. By Christmas of 1979, The Beat were riding high in the UK charts with their first single, a smoking remake of the classic Smokey Robinson tune 'Tears of a Clown'.
Over the course of the next five years The Beat toured relentlessly and released three studio albums: “I Just Can’t Stop It”, “Wh’appen”, both reaching number 3 in The UK album charts and “Special Beat Service”.
The band toured the world, touring with such artists as David Bowie, The Police, REM, The Clash, The Talking Heads, The Pretenders, and The Specials, to name but a few.
The Beat Featuring Ranking Junior will bring all The Beat hits including: Tears of a Clown, Mirror In The Bathroom, Hands Off... She's Mine, Can't Get Used To Losing You, Too Nice To Talk To and many more!
With guests DAKKA SKANKS - From Brighton, the hotly tipped Dakka Skanks are the young blood running through the ska, dub, punky reggae party tradition of the two tone veins.
Tickets are available from the venue or via www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname for just £20.