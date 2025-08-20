The Coach & Horses re-opens

Logo

The Coach & Horses threw open its doors once again on Thursday, 7th August, welcoming customers old and new back to the much-loved village pub. The opening night was a great success, with locals filling the bar to celebrate the return of this friendly community hub.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over a week later, on Saturday, 16th August, the pub hosted its official re-opening party – and what a night it was. The atmosphere was electric as local band Cuttin Loose took to the stage, treating a packed house to a lively set of rock and blues favourites. With great beer flowing and the music in full swing, the night proved to be a memorable celebration of everything people love about The Coach & Horses.

The re-opening has also brought exciting news for music fans – the pub will now be hosting live music once a month, showcasing a variety of local talent and creating regular nights of entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as live music, The Coach & Horses prides itself on offering a wide selection of beers, including popular local favourites such as Batemans, ensuring there’s something for every taste. The pub is also proudly family and dog friendly, making it the perfect spot for everyone to gather – whether for a quiet pint, a family meal, or a lively night out.

With a fantastic re-opening and a buzzing re-opening party already under its belt, The Coach & Horses is well and truly back at the heart of the community.