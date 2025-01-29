The countdown is on to the 140th Lincolnshire Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are just 140 days to go until Lincolnshire’s biggest day out on June 18 an 19.

One of the UK’s biggest county events, the Lincolnshire Show, is set to return this summer for the 140th time.

Taking place at the Lincolnshire Showground on June 18 and 19 - just 140 days from now - this year’s Show is set to be bigger and better than ever, with exciting new attractions alongside traditional favourites.

At the 270-acre celebration of country life in Lincolnshire, visitors can enjoy shopping, horticulture displays, live music, equine and livestock competitions, children’s activities and plenty of local food and drink.

This year, to celebrate the 140th show, visitors can expect brand-new attractions in the Main Ring and Countryside Ring and organisers will also be revealing new zones and attractions, offering fantastic entertainment for all the family.

In addition, fond favourites such as the Shetland Pony Grand National, BMX Show and Hawkeye Falconry will be returning, as well as the popular Lincolnshire Kitchen where visitors can enjoy the sweet smells of local delicacies.

The Garden Show also returns for 2025, following the success of the inaugural talent show last year, and people can once again be transported to the Great British Seaside with an even bigger Lincolnshire Show beach.

Charlotte Powell, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “This year is a huge year, as we celebrate our 140th Lincolnshire Show. Since the first Show in 1869, this iconic event has become a cherished annual gathering for the county, so we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.

“There will be all the traditional attractions that people expect from the Show, such as the Horticultural Zone, Aviation and Armed Forces Zone, Blue Light Area and LAS Schools’ Challenge, as well as equestrian events like showjumping and the Heavy Horse of the Year Qualifier.

“In addition to this, and to celebrate the 140th show, our Main Ring and Countryside Ring will feature some new entertainment and we have lots of other surprises in store - so watch this space!

“I am delighted to invite you all to join us for our 140th Show, whether you’re a regular visitor or it’s your first time - we look forward to proudly showcasing the rich heritage and culture of Lincolnshire.”

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), a registered charity dedicated to educating the public on food, farming and the environment, the iconic Lincolnshire Show is a family-friendly day out that draws over 60,000 visitors every year - including 6,000 school children and over 500 exhibitors. There are also around 2,500 animals at the Show each year.

With Lincolnshire home to more than 4,500 farms, the show remains true to its roots with a strong focus on farming and country life. All funds raised through ticket sales are invested in the LAS’ charity work, including the LAS Education Programme, and are reinvested in producing the Show each year.

Spread out over 270 acres at the Lincolnshire Showground, just four miles from Lincoln city centre, the Show offers breathtaking entertainment, a huge range of exhibitors and retailers, a vintage fairground, historical aircraft, expert cooking demonstrations, equine and livestock shows and much more.

New and start-up businesses can also enter the annual Grow with the Show competition, to be in with the chance of winning a premium exhibitor space at the Show. In addition, the winner will receive a £250 cash prize and marketing support from Optima Graphic Design, Ruddocks and Carrington Communications. Businesses must apply by Friday, February 14 and the application form can be found on the Lincolnshire Show website.

Tickets bought in advance for this year’s Show are available to buy now, priced at £26 for adults, £8.50 for children (under 5s are free) and £62 for a family. Tickets can be purchased from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk, booking fees apply.

For the latest news and information about the Lincolnshire Show, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk and follow @Lincsshowground on Instagram, @LincolnshireShowground on Facebook, @lincs.showground on TikTok, @LincsShow on X, and @LincsShowground on YouTube.