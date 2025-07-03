Get ready, Lincoln! Join us on 12 July for a boot-scootin’, singalong-filled Country Day Party at Home. Nonstop country hits, good vibes and dancing all day long.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Country Day Party is coming to Lincoln – and it’s bringing the southern vibes with it!

Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, because on Saturday, 12th July 2025, the heart of country music lands at Home, Lincoln from 3PM to 8PM for a feel-good, high-energy daytime celebration like no other. Whether you're a die-hard country fan or just looking for a fun afternoon with friends, this is the event you've been waiting for.

Essential Info:

Your World

Venue: Home, 4 Park St, Lincoln LN1 1UF

Event Time: 3:00PM – 8:00PM

Last Entry: 5:00PM sharp

Tickets: £10–£20 + booking fees (Group discounts available)

Age Restriction: 18+ only (Photo ID may be required)

Tickets are flying fast – get yours here:

What to Expect:

Nonstop Modern & Classic Country Hits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing along to chart-toppers and timeless anthems from Luke Combs, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, and more. Whether it’s old-school legends or today’s biggest names, we’ve got the soundtrack to your summer.

Boot Scootin’ Dancefloor Fun

Grab your mates, hit the dancefloor, and show off your moves. Expect neon cowboy hats, line dancing energy, and crowd singalongs all day long.

Feel-Good Atmosphere

With a perfect blend of country charm and party vibes, this event is ideal for birthday celebrations, stag & hen dos, or simply a memorable day out with friends.

Expect to hear hits from:

Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Megan Moroney, Eric Church, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan, and many more...

Ticket Tiers Explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We operate a festival-style ticketing system—the earlier you buy, the cheaper the ticket. All tickets offer the same experience; prices rise only as availability decreases.

Group Bookings?

Yes! Grab the Big Group Package (10 or more) at a discounted rate and celebrate in style.

FAQs:

Can I resell my ticket? Yes, you can. Names are not required on tickets.

Yes, you can. Names are not required on tickets. Is the event 18+? Yes. ID may be requested at entry.

Yes. ID may be requested at entry. Is the venue accessible? Please check the venue website for specific accessibility info.

Please check the venue website for specific accessibility info. Will tickets be available on the door? Only if not sold out in advance. Early booking is strongly recommended.

Only if not sold out in advance. Early booking is strongly recommended. Lost ticket email? Email: [email protected] with your name and proof of purchase.

Email: [email protected] with your name and proof of purchase. Need help? Message us on Instagram (@daytimediscoevents) or Facebook (Daytime Disco).

Don’t miss the chance to experience Lincoln’s biggest country-themed day party of the year. Dust off your denim, grab your gang, and get ready to two-step the day away.

Yeehaw, see you there!