The dynamic Reggae Roast and Mr Williamz to join UB40 featuring Ali Campbell in Lincoln

Reggae legend Ali Campbell is set to deliver an unforgettable night in Lincolnshire as he adds more special guests to his headline show Live at Lincoln Castle this summer.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bringing their iconic sounds to the historic venue Saturday June 21.

Final tickets are on sale now from lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Ali has already announced he will be joined at Lincoln Castle by Bitty McLean. He is now delighted to reveal British collective Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz will open the show.

Reggae Roast are one of the UK’s leading sound systems, known for their explosive live shows and authentic roots sound. With a mix of deep basslines, classic dub rhythms and modern dancehall energy, they’ve earned a reputation for delivering the true spirit of reggae to audiences worldwide and joining them will be celebrated reggae artist Mr Williamz.

Mr WIlliamz emerged onto the reggae scene in 2008 with his debut single Babylon in Helicopter, earning him BBC’s UK Artist of the Year award. In 2020, he collaborated with Reggae Roast to release the hit single Never B4, which quickly amassed millions of streams worldwide.

Ali Campbell’s unmistakable voice has driven UB40 to achieve more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits. With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics.

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see headline concerts from The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, James, Sting, The Human League, Rag’n’Bone Man, Olly Murs, Texas, Simple Minds and Sugababes.

The concerts at Lincoln Castle are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk