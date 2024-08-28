The fairest panto cast of them all comes to Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Theatre Royal Lincoln Announces Cast for This Year’s Christmas Pantomime

The New Theatre Royal Lincoln (NTR) is delighted to unveil the highly anticipated cast for this year's Christmas pantomime, Snow White.

The classic fairy tale will enchant audiences from Tuesday, 3rd December 2024, to Sunday, 5th January, 2025, featuring a remarkable line-up of West End stars and TV personalities, poised to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Headlining the cast is the acclaimed Louis Smith MBE, taking on the role of the Huntsman. Louis flipped into the role of Abanazar on the NTR stage last Christmas with ease, showcasing his triple-threat talent.

NTR Snow White Cast 2024

A national treasure since his Olympic journey in 2008, he has continued to captivate audiences beyond the gymnastics arena, notably winning Strictly Come Dancing (2012) and The Masked Dancer (2021).

Commenting on his return to the NTR Stage, Louis said, “I'm thrilled to be back! I had an incredible experience doing panto last year, and Lincoln was so warm and welcoming. The audiences were fantastic, making my first panto experience truly unforgettable.

"I’m really excited to return to Lincoln and be welcomed back to the theatre. Lincoln has become my second home, and I can’t wait to dive back in, meet the new cast, and this time, play the good guy!

"Being the baddie was a lot of fun, and I got up to plenty of mischief, but now I’m ready to protect those in need. Snow White, Lincoln, get ready—I'm coming back very soon!”

Louis Smith MBE as The Huntsman

Joining Louis on stage is television personality Amelia Lily, who will bring her signature charm and a touch of malevolence to the role of the Wicked Queen. Amelia is known for her appearances on X Factor (2011) and Celebrity Big Brother (2017) and has starred in numerous touring and West End theatrical productions.

This panto marks Amelia’s third NTR production, after her debut as the Unicorn Fairy in Snow White (2018) and her highly praised performance in NTR's Easter Production, The Little Mermaid (2024) as The Sea Witch.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to Lincoln for the third time! It’s always nice to come back to somewhere where you have made the best memories, especially as I’ve made so many friendships over the years!

"I’m so looking forward to being back at the wonderful New Theatre Royal this Christmas as the Wicked Queen, this is my first official Christmas Panto playing the villain. I couldn’t have asked for a better place than the New Theatre Royal to have this experience, as it has always made me feel at home. It’s a real family feel there, and I’m very grateful to be a part of that!” shared Amelia.

Amelia Lily as The Wicked Queen

Pantomime favourite Patrick Monahan will once again hit the NTR stage as the endearing Muddles. Patrick is renowned here in Lincoln as a frequent MC for our in-house Comedy Night at the Royal, his impeccable comedic timing and warm connection delighted our audiences as Buttons in Cinderella (2022).

Patrick commented “I can’t wait to be back! Lincoln is my adopted 2nd home! The people of Lincoln are so warm, friendly and giving! The theatre is a proper beautiful historic theatre, exactly how every theatre in the UK and the world should be like. And the staff, crew and cast are more than just colleagues, they are like family and friends for life. Can’t wait to be back, it’s going to be a right laugh & a great show!”

Adding to the hilarity is Alex Singh, who will join the cast as the beloved housekeeper, Nurse Nelly, bringing his unique brand of comedy to this role. “I am absolutely over the moon to be returning to the fabulous city of Lincoln and the New Theatre Royal for this year’s Christmas panto.

"After diving into “The Little Mermaid” earlier this year, I was hooked — oh yes, I was! The charm of the theatre, the camaraderie of the team, and the sheer joy created on stage have made it one of my favourite theatres to perform at.

"I’m positively bursting with excitement to slip into my dame's frock, deliver some festive fun, and share many "oh no you won'ts". Lincoln, get ready, this dame can't wait to bring a bit of sparkle and sass to your festive season!” said Alex.

This year’s Snow White will be brought to life by Sophie Towns, returning to the NTR stage after her remarkable debut as Alice in Alice in Wonderland (2018) and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (2019),

“I’m super excited to be back performing at the gorgeous NTR and of course honoured to be playing the role of Snow White. I grew up with this fairytale and it is by far my favourite! I’m excited to be in Lincoln at Christmas time as I have been here for Easter but never Christmas! So, I’m excited to be with my NTR family and I can’t wait to see all the lovely Lincoln audiences! Feels great to be back!”.

"We are also proud to welcome Althea Burey, who will be making her NTR debut as Fairy Forget-Me-Not, we cannot wait to see her light up on stage and bring that extra pluckiness to the role."

She shared “I’m so excited to be playing the funky, fun-loving fairy in this year's panto, Snow White! Especially because this will be my first ever panto and my first time here at the New Theatre Royal!

"I can't wait to get stuck in with all the Christmassy, panto fun, make lots of new friends and jump into rehearsals with a sparkly bang! I'm really looking forward to seeing you all soon and I hope you enjoy the show...Of course you will, it's going to be fantastic!”

The production is helmed by NTR’s own Artistic Director, Natalie Hayes-Cowley, who is the Producer, Writer, and Director, while also making a special appearance as the Enchantress in the Mirror.

“The team and I are excited for this one, as alongside Cinderella, this is the fairytale pantomime! Showcasing characters who have captured the hearts and minds of generations young and old, with that magical wonder of good and evil. It’s a story that has it all, with, as always, that added NTR twist.” said Natalie.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our audience favourites, bringing powerhouse vocals, comedy skits, quick wit and more. I am very much looking forward to working with this talented bunch again, who alongside our professional dancers and junior ensemble, make up for what is sure to be an incredible festive season in Pantoland!”

Audiences are invited to embark on a spellbinding adventure, complete with all the essential elements of a perfect Christmas pantomime. Tickets are now available for this must-see production at Lincoln’s cherished Victorian theatre.

Performance Schedule: • Run Dates: Tuesday, 3rd December 2024 – Sunday, 5th January 2025 • Special Performance: Signed & Relaxed Performance on Sunday, 8th December at 1:30 PM

Family tickets are available, and a panto payment plan was introduced earlier this year, allowing patrons to spread the cost of tickets across separate instalments. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Box Office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.

Venue: New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ Book your seats today: Snow White, New Theatre Royal Lincoln.