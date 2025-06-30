Jericho Entertainment announces a Musicals themed disco at the County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National event organisers, JERICHO ENTERTAINMENT, are thrilled to announce the launch of The Greatest Musicals Disco, which is an interactive celebration of music from a range of musicals at The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln on Friday 18th July 2025.

The Greatest Musicals Disco brings the biggest and best stage and screen music as an interactive format and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by a DJ this event includes a wide range of music from Hamilton, The Greatest Showman, High School Musical, Disney, Rent, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Six, and of course, timeless classics such as Annie, Grease, Dirty Dancing, and more.

Take centre stage and own the dance floor at The Greatest Musicals Disco - Lincoln!

These predominantly standing and dancing events feature all the classic show tunes and iconic movie soundtracks everyone knows and loves, but the magic doesn't stop there.

Attendees can take centre stage and become the star of the show with interactive elements such as lip sync competitions, prizes, and fun audience props. Fancy dress is also a part of the shows, with attendees strongly encouraged to don the most fabulous fancy dress attire they can create.

The Greatest Musicals Disco is the perfect event for those who want to dance and sing their hearts out to the biggest musical anthems amongst fellow musical theatre enthusiasts in a welcoming and safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a great place to connect and make new friends with people who share the same musical passion.

Just a few of the Musicals you can expect to hear at our event!

The show will be taking place at The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, which is a popular assembly rooms and venue hire. The venue is located at 76 Bailgate, and throughout the year it runs a programme of wide and varied music events. You can find out more about the The County Assembly Rooms here:

If you are a fan of musicals, then you will definitely enjoy the unique and interactive Greatest Musical Disco. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Dust off your dancing shoes and prepare for a theatrical extravaganza!

Tickets start from £12.50 and are subject to a booking fee with the events being for adults (18+)

For any further information, please contact The County Assembly Rooms on 01522 520098. Additionally, you can email [email protected]