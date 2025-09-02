The Holloways are coming to Grimsby in October

The Holloways are embarking on a 5 stop tour across the UK this October

The band will be in Grimsby on the 5th October for one night only in an unforgettable night of pure riffs and dancing.

For many people, the ‘indie sleaze’ scene sounds like the raw energy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, The Libertines, and Arctic Monkeys. It was dominated by loud guitar riffs, pounding drums, and sharp, self-assured lyrics that echoed through the floorboards of the countless pubs, independent venues and festivals of the Noughties.

The Holloways' debut album So This Is Great Britain? became known for its infectious hooks and politically cheeky lyrics.

This October, they’ll transport you back to 2007 with their long-awaited rapid-fire comeback tour!

20 years after they met at iconic music venue Nambucca on Holloway road, they’re reuniting for a tour steeped in nostalgia. Back in skinny jeans, returning to beloved venues and playing the music that defined an era, the tour is a must-see for any indie rock lovers out there.

Click here to b uy tickets for the Grimsby show

The Holloways are a North London indie rock band best known for their 2007 hit “Generator.” Formed in the early 2000s at the iconic rock music venue Nambucca on Holloway Road, the band quickly gained a reputation for their feel-good songs and witty, politically charged lyrics. Their debut album So This Is Great Britain? became a staple of the noughties indie scene.

After officially splitting in 2011, the band reunited for occasional performances from 2017 onwards. October 2025 marks their first full-scale comeback tour, with stops in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Norwich and Grimsby.

