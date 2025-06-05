The Jive Aces: The undisputed kings of UK jive at Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham

The Jive Aces

Friday, July 4, Guildhall Arts Centre, St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham NG31 6PZ. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £24/£23(concs) Box Office: 01476 406158.

Get ready to jump, jive, and wail as the multi-award-winning Jive Aces take their infectious energy on a nationwide tour! The UK's undisputed kings of jive and swing are renowned for their electrifying live shows, guaranteed to get audiences of all ages moving in the aisles or on the dance floor.

This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from latest album, "Keeping The Show On The Road".

Released on July 19 on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.