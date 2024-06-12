The Magic Bookcase comes to Skegness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart-warming collaboration aimed at nurturing creativity and imagination among children, The Neverland Theatre and Hildreds Shopping Centre have unveiled "The Magic Bookcase."

This innovative initiative allows young readers to take a free book, which they can keep, swap, or pass on to others, fostering a love for reading and community spirit.

The Magic Bookcase, located within Hildreds Shopping Centre, has already proven to be a remarkable success. Within the first week alone, over 800 books have now been eagerly taken by children, reflecting the community's enthusiasm for the project. The books are generously supplied through donations from local residents and are also sourced from local charity shops and bookstores, ensuring that the initiative supports, rather than competes with local businesses and charities.

Alice reads to children at the Magic Bookcase

To maintain a steady supply of books, we are encouraging the community to donate any used children's books they no longer want. Donations can be delivered to the Hildreds security team, where each book will be given a special sticker before being placed on the shelf. This helps keep the Magic Bookcase well-stocked and instils a sense of community involvement and shared responsibility.

Parents are kindly requested to take only one book at a time to ensure that this free resource remains available to as many children as possible. By promoting responsible use of the Magic Bookcase, we aim to create a sustainable and ongoing source of inspiration for young readers.

This partnership between The Neverland Theatre and Hildreds Shopping Centre exemplifies a powerful community effort to nurture the next generation’s love for reading and imagination.