The Princess Royal to attend 140th Lincolnshire Show

Television presenter Matt Baker, best known for his work on BBC’s Blue Peter, Countryfile and The One Show, will also be attending the event, which has announced an inspiring programme of events and performances.

Brand-new Main Ring act, the Knights of Middle England, a professional team of stunt riders, performers, actors and combatants, will be bringing an action-packed performance, and all things countryside will be showcased at the show’s new Rural Voices Stage.

The Lincolnshire Show beach, using sand sourced from the Lincolnshire coast, and the Garden Show, which were both introduced for last year’s event, are set to return - bigger and better than before - as well as long-standing favourites including the Shetland Pony Grand National, LAS Schools’ Challenge, Floral Arts Competition and visits from canine friends with Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The Lincolnshire Show is a celebration of all things Lincolnshire and rural life, with around 60,000 people expected to attend the two-day event.

Charlotte Powell, Chief Executive of organisers the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “The Lincolnshire Show is always a significant event for the county, but it feels extra special this time as we celebrate our 140th Show.

“From the very first Show in 1869, the event has been a source of pride and celebration for everyone involved with the county of Lincolnshire, and we can’t wait for everyone to see all the hard work that has gone into this year’s event.

“It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Matt Baker as guests for this year’s show, as we once again celebrate all things Lincolnshire with tens of thousands of visitors.

“There will be familiar favourites, new attractions, exhibitors offering tasty local food and drink, and activities for all the family to enjoy. Whether it’s the vast range of farm animals and competitions that pique your interest, or the jaw-dropping displays and demonstrations, the 2025 Lincolnshire Show has something for everyone!

“We look forward to welcoming you all to what is sure to be another unforgettable Lincolnshire Show.”

The Princess Royal, who previously served as President of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and now holds a Lifetime Membership, will attend the show on Wednesday June 18, while Matt Baker will be attending on Thursday June 19.

The new Rural Voices Stage, which spotlights all things countryside, will offer engaging panel discussions and expert-led networking, allowing people working in agriculture and related industries to deepen their knowledge of British farming, land management and sustainability.

Foodies will also be able to watch a series of masterclasses and demonstrations at the popular Lincolnshire Kitchen, as well as enjoying some of Lincolnshire’s finest food and drink with F.A.B and Good Grub Co. at Stockman’s bar.

The Lincolnshire Show is a family-friendly day out that draws 60,000 visitors every year - including 6,000 school children and over 500 exhibitors. There are also around 2,500 animals at the show each year. It is located just four miles from Lincoln city centre and spread out over 270 acres at the Lincolnshire Showground.

With Lincolnshire home to more than 4,500 farms, the show remains true to its roots with a strong focus on farming and agriculture. All funds raised through ticket sales are invested in the LAS’ charity work, including the LAS Education Programme, and are reinvested in producing the show each year.

For the latest news and information about the Lincolnshire Show, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Knights of Middle England Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Princess Royal at a previous Lincolnshire Show. Photo: Submitted