The enchanting Winter Light Trail at East Park is poised to ignite the festive season with a sparkling start. With tickets from just £13, people in and around Hull are encouraged to snap them up quickly as sessions throughout December are becoming limited.

The Winter Light Trail promises an extraordinary experience like never before. Prepare to be dazzled by an array of captivating interactive illuminations, breathtaking light installations, and an abundance of lights that will illuminate your Christmas spirit! The magnificent display unfolds in the heart of East Park.

Step into a world of wonder as you wander through tree-lined avenues adorned with vibrant hues, pass through mesmerising light tunnels, immerse yourself in enchanting soundscapes, and marvel at larger-than-life illuminations. The Winter Light Trail is an extraordinary, festive outing tailor-made for families and friends of all ages.

Jonathan Ware, Creative Director of the Light Trail said “After two amazingly successful years in Northampton, we are very excited to bring the light trail to Hull this year.

Winter Light Trail Bauble

The Winter Light Trail has grown year by year, becoming a beloved tradition for Northampton's families, and we are thrilled to bring this to the residents of Hull to enjoy. Our dedicated producers have put in tremendous effort to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, and we eagerly await feedback to shape the trail's future years."

There is more to the light trail than lights! Satisfy your cravings at various refreshment stops, including a ski-themed pop-up Après Bar, featuring charming mini-chalets, perfect for sharing festive drinks with loved ones after completing the trail.

So head to East Park this year for The Hull Winter Light Trail for a radiant celebration that promises to set your heart aglow! Discover the magic, share the joy, and make unforgettable memories at Hull’s most enchanting winter wonderland.