The Zone returns to Sleaford this autumn

An award-winning pop-up youth space - The Zone – is returning to Sleaford this September.

The Council will again bring The Zone to the town using UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies. The Zone is run by youth specialists Zest Theatre in collaboration with innovative structure designers AirClad and Inflate.

It combines the best bits of a youth club. It’s a vibrant and purpose-built space for young people aged 11-18 to relax after/out of school through a mix of high-quality creative workshops and activities, games and relaxed hangout zones.

The Zone will be back at Sleaford Market Place between September 18 and 21, 2025. On the Thursday and Friday, it will be open between 3pm and 7pm, and then 11am to 5pm at the weekend.

The Zone proved to be a big success when it was last in Sleaford in June 2025.

A Teenage Market will take place alongside The Zone on Saturday, September 20, offering young people a space and platform to test their entrepreneurial skills and engage with new audiences and potential customers.

On the same day, Shug Studios will bring young singers, bands, and talented artists to perform live at The Zone, adding to the vibrancy of the space while celebrating local talent.

The Hub in Sleaford has a free dance workshop in connection with The Zone for young people over the age of 11 – see more information here.

Waffle & Chill will be providing free treats to the first 25 young people to check in each day at The Zone.

If you already registered your young person at The Zone this summer, then there’s no need to do it again. If not, registration takes just one minute here, where there is also more information.

Young people chilled out in The Zone in Sleaford in June this year with more than 250 11-18-year-olds attending over the four days, who described it as inclusive, energetic, engaging, entertaining and brilliant.

An impressive 92% of those surveyed said the event made them feel “welcome and included”, while 96% would attend “something like this” again.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Richard Wright said: “The Zone was hugely successful in June, with young people enjoying the wide variety of activities, after school and at the weekend.

Fun at The Zone in Sleaford

“The Zone is free to access and offers young people something to feel engaged in, and recognised with, as part of our wider USKPF events programme.

“It welcomes young people from Sleaford and surrounding areas, offering a safe and inclusive space to connect, build confidence, and feel part of the local community.

“Through partnerships with local organisations like Noise Academy and the Hub, young people are introduced to exciting new opportunities, such as learning DJ skills and exploring arts and crafts.”

Toby Ealden, Artistic Director and CEO of Zest, said: “In communities across the country, young people are telling us they’re missing places they can just be.

“They need somewhere that isn’t school, isn’t home – but still feels like it belongs to them.

The Zone offers that third space: a place to feel welcome, to try something new, and to take up space without pressure or expectation. It’s about creating environments where young people feel proud, seen, and genuinely included.”

The Zone is a nationally recognised and award-winning pop-up youth space, which creates free access to creativity, connection and culture in the heart of communities.