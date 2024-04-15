'A magical tale' - Latest musical from amateur theatre group is a first for Lincolnshire town

Big Fish, coming to Boston's Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre this week.

BOS Musical Theatre Group (MTG) will perform Big Fish at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, Boston, from Wednesday to Saturday (April 17 to 20).

The show is based on the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace that in 2003 became a Tim Burton film. In 2013, it enjoyed a successful run on Broadway, before making its debut on the West End in 2017. This will be the first time it has been performed in Boston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the troupe said: “Big Fish is a magical tale about a son’s desire to connect with his father as he discovers that he is soon to become a father himself.

“The musical is a light-hearted exploration of the love and frustrations that exist between parents and children, as the son begins to investigate all of the tall stories his father has told throughout his life, trying to discover the truth about the man he so desperately wants to know and understand.

“It is a musical full of life: the ups and the downs, the joys and the sadness, the truth behind the fantasies, witches, giants, werewolves, mermaids and a whole circus troupe! It is a moving story told with humour and magic, suitable for all the family – a story with depth and substance for the most serious minds combined with enough magic to enchant the whole family.”

The show is staged by the same team behind the group’s production of My Fair Lady in April 2023. Audiences are told to expect ‘everything from waltzing to high-energy tap routines, and all that falls in between’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “Having performed many well known shows in recent times, BOSMTG decided to take a chance on bringing something less well known to the stage, and hope very much you’ll be as excited to see something new as they are to perform it!”

Performances take place daily at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.