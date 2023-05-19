Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

​​An Audience with Henry Blofeld at Louth

​Widely respected as the voice of Test Match Special ‘Blowers’ is bringing his wit and wisdom to the Louth stage.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 19th May 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:34 BST

An Audience with Henry Blofeld will be at the Louth Riverhead Theatre on Friday, June 16, 7.30pm, and tickets are on sale now.

Henry’s keen to stress though that it’s not all cricket, in fact, most of it isn’t.

He said: . “If you think you’re going to learn how to play a forward defensive, you’ll be sadly disappointed.”

Most Popular

The talk is based, in the loosest sense, on Henry’s life story, although there’s time for as many after-dinner anecdotes and meandering digressions as there is in a Test Match Special rain break.

The show itself is very tongue-in-cheek and Henry spends a lot of time poking fun at himself, as subjects veer from intergalactic travel, to horticulture, to mountaineering.Audiences are always sure of an evening of great tales from this quintessential Englishman.

Details at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com/

Related topics:Englishman