Anniversary at Sleaford Playhouse
There is a corresponding exciting programme of events at the newly decorated Playhouse, and tickets are now on sale.
The junior cast at Sleaford Little Theatre Academy will put on a production as part of the National Theatre’s Connections programme, an annual, nationwide youth theatre festival that champions the talent of young people from across the UK. Fresh Air is their entry, which they will be performing at the Playhouse on April 3, 5, and 6.
Set in the infamous haunted woods of Langdon Hills, Essex, this atmospheric play blurs the line between the living and the dead. The eerie setting is crafted by young actors transforming into trees to cradle and constrict the characters.
But the Academy will also run a separate play at the same time, The Forest of Forgotten Whispers from April 4-6.
The Forest of Forgotten Whispers is an ancient woodland that lies at the boundary of reality and fantasy.
There's plenty more lined up, including a visit from ABBA Rocks on April 11.
Looking forward to May, SLT performs Sand Castles, a charming and comic play set beside the seaside, written by Bob 'The Good Life' Larbey. Then Sleaford folk duo Winter Wilson will perform on May 31.
For tickets visit https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets
